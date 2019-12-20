



There it is! Kanye West showed off his smile at his son Saint’s 4th birthday party on December 7.

“More from Saint’s birthday,” Kim Kardashian captioned a Thursday, December 19, slideshow of photos from the Jurassic Park-themed bash, featuring dinosaur masks and more.

In one sweet shot, the rapper, 42, held Chicago, 23 months, while the little one held a toy and got a kiss from her mom, 39. West looked off into the distance, grinning.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who also shares North, 6, and Psalm, 7 months, with the Grammy winner, first shared photos from the party on Tuesday, December 17, writing, “Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun!”

When her eldest son turned 4 on December 5, the makeup mogul honored the special day with a sweet Instagram tribute. “I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint!” the KKW Beauty creator wrote. “You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown! Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty.”

The Selfish author added, “When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS?”

Although Khloé Kardashian didn’t share anything for her nephew’s birthday, she addressed this decision after also neglecting to post for Kourtney Kardashian’s sons Mason and Reign’s 10th and 5th birthdays, respectively, on Saturday, December 14.

“I have always found it bizarre that people get upset about birthday shout outs on social media,” the Revenge Body host, 35, tweeted that same day. “My mentality is — Let people do what they want. Personally, I usually don’t post about my nieces and nephews on their birthdays because they’re not on social media. Happy Saturday.”