The late basketball player died at the age of 41 on Sunday, January 26, in a tragic helicopter accident, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers. The chopper was headed to Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball game at the athlete’s Mamba Sports Academy when it crashed in Calabasas and caught fire. The father-daughter pair are survived by Vanessa, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

The Olympian and his wife, who wed in 1999, welcomed their youngest daughter in June 2019 — and the California native wanted to try again for a baby boy “more than” her husband did.

“I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that,” Kobe explained to Extra four months ahead of Capri’s birth. “Vanessa is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We’ll see if I can deliver, I don’t know.”

The Philadelphia native added, “She’s like, ‘You go see if you can hit a clutch shot. You gave me all girls, let’s see if you can bring a boy!’ Nope, not yet. We’ll see.”

The late Los Angeles Lakers player loved his family of females, he gushed in July 2017. “My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy,'” he told the outlet at the time. “I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess. Get in line.’ It’s pretty cool for me because its Daddy’s little princesses.”

That being said, Kobe dreamed of welcoming a fifth child. “I would go for a solid starting five, you know what I mean?” he explained to Ellen DeGeneres in April 2019. “You’d just have your own internal basketball team. We could. They’re doing well.”

