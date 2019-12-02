



Getting creative where it counts! Kristen Bell had the best solution when one of her and Dax Shepard’s daughters threw up on Sunday, December 1.

“If your daughter ever pukes on the carpet and you can’t lift that bed up by yourself to get the rug out, jack it up,” the actress, 39, said on her Instagram Story. “Jack that bed up.”

A few minutes later, the Frozen 2 star added, “OK, I stand by that this was a great idea, but I don’t know how to put the jack down. Does anyone know how to put this down or is my bed going to be like this for the rest of its life?”

Thanks to her “excellent community” of Instagram followers, Bell managed to “twist the handle” and lower the jack. “That baby came straight down,” she gushed.

In October, the Golden Globe nominee, who shares Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, with Shepard, 44, shared a hilarious story from her first pregnancy. “I was standing in the bathroom, my first child, and I was like, ‘Honey, my water broke, I’m so excited. Let’s call the doctor,’” she told Jennifer Garner on an episode of #Momsplaining With Kristen Bell. “She gets me on the examination table and she goes, ‘Huh? So you said your water broke?’ I said, ‘Yeah, definitely, it was a big splash on my bathroom floor.’ She says, ‘OK. Your water didn’t break, but it is quite possible you peed your pants.’”

The 13 Going on 30 star, 47, cracked up, saying, “Did you pee your pants? Aw, honey!”

Bell went on to reveal that giving birth both to Lincoln and Delta “looked like a homicide.” She explained, “There is way more blood than you think there should be.”

The Gossip Girl alum isn’t just candid with Garner about her pregnancy — she spilled on her sex life during a 2014 Conan appearance. “He says he likes some meat on my bones — he phrased it as ‘There’s more of you to love,’” Bell said at the time. “He felt like he was with a completely different woman. He said he felt like he was cheating on me. That’s pretty exciting if you’re married and you know, you can feel like you’re with someone else, so he loved it.”

She and the “Armchair Expert” podcast host started dating in 2007. They wed in 2013 when the state of California passed legislation legalizing same-sex marriage.