Future family plans! Kristen Doute wants children whether she’s “married or not.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, revealed on the Sunday, May 3, episode of the “We Met at Acme” podcast: “It’s always something that’s been really important to me. … It’s something that’s crossed my mind over the last year since [Brian] Carter and I broke up like, ‘Do I still want kids? Is that something that’s in the cards for me anymore?’”

The reality star revealed she thinks she “still” does see herself starting a family, explaining, “I did go to the doctor not that long ago, like in the last year, and had everything checked out. I’m still good as of right now. Because after everything Scheana [Shay] went through with freezing her eggs twice, it’s something I’m considering. I’ve considered adoption. I’ve considered having children on my own.”

While “time is ticking,” the Michigan native said “there are always options” whether she walks down the aisle or not.

The Bravo personality went on to describe how she began dating her new man, Alex Menache. “[At] the end of the summer, beginning of the fall, I was just like dead single like trying to date, hooking up with people, really trying to just, lie, ride that wave,” Doute said. “What is it like to be truly, truly single? And go out on random dates and like make out with my friend?”

The James Mae CEO added, “Then at some point, I won’t say when, eventually when [and] if we work out or if we don’t, I’ll eventually talk about [him] a bit more publicly, but yeah. It was just someone that I had been friends with and it was kind of like a drunken night and I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve been friends and you’re hot. We should probably make out.’ And so we did and we just kind of started hanging out because we were both single.”

Doute first confirmed in March that she was dating someone, and Us Weekly confirmed on April 24 that she’s been seeing Menache.