Kristen Wiig Opens Up About Her Surrogacy Journey

Kristen Wiig loves being a mother to twins Luna and Shiloh, but the long road to conceive included IVF and using a surrogate to make that dream a reality.

“It was such a struggle,” Wiig, 50, explained in a Thursday, March 14, interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress acknowledged going through IVF at the time was a pretty hush-hush topic.

“When you go through it, you meet other people who are going through it, and it’s almost like this secret little — the whispering conversation at a party. It feels like not a lot of people talk about it,” she told the outlet.

However, after three years of trying IVF, Wiig and her now husband Avi Rothman decided to turn to surrogacy.

“It is such a private thing, but maybe it doesn’t have to be,” the comedian said about her journey to motherhood. “It’s part of my story and part of how I got my amazing family.”

Back in 2020, Wiig spoke about how deciding to proceed with alternative ways to have a child was “bittersweet” for her because she had always desired to have one herself.

“I remember when our doctor mentioned going other routes and I was just like, ‘Nope. Don’t ever bring that up again. I’m getting pregnant. I’m doing this,’” Wiig previously mentioned in an interview with InStyle. “I finally realized that I just needed help. And, thank God, we found the most amazing surrogate.”

She added, “Overall it was a very beautiful thing, and now that I’m on the other side, I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I’ve always believed that things happen the way they’re supposed to happen, and this is how [our babies] were supposed to get here.”

Wiig and Rothman, 51, welcomed twins in January 2020. The Bridesmaid star first spoke about being a parent during a Saturday Night Live monologue.

“This is the Mother’s Day show, and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms,” the New York native said in May 2020. “Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day [amid the coronavirus pandemic]. So, I hope it’s OK, I would like to tell her I love her. I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”

A year later in February 2021, the couple announced that their children were named Luna and Shiloh in the movie credits of Wiig’s 2021 film, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.