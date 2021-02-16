Twin time! Kristen Wiig subtly revealed her and Avi Rothman’s twins’ names in the end credits of her movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which premiered on Friday, February 12.

The actress, 47, and her costar Annie Mumolo thanked their friends and family in a “special thanks” section. The Bridesmaids star included Rothman’s name on the list, as well as “Luna & Shiloh.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in June 2020 that she and the writer, 48, had become parents via a surrogate. The news came one month after Wiig hinted at her growing family during a Saturday Night Live monologue.

“This is the Mother’s Day show, and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms,” the New York native said in May 2020. “Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day [amid the coronavirus pandemic]. So, I hope it’s OK, I would like to tell her I love her. I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”

In August 2020, the new mom reflected on her “isolating” IVF experience. “As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff,” Wiig told InStyle at the time. “It can be the most isolating experience. But I’m trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it.”

The SNL alum had a “hard” time not being discouraged by negative results, she added, explaining, “You go through so much self-deprecation, and you feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads. But when I did talk about it, every time I said that I was going through IVF, I would meet someone who was either going through it, about to go through it, or had a friend who just did it. It’s like this underground community that’s talked about but not talked about.”

She and Rothman got engaged in August 2019 after three of dating. Wiig confirmed earlier this month that they have tied the knot, referring to the California native as her “husband” during a Howard Stern Show appearance.

The Bless the Harts star gushed about how much parenthood had “changed” their lives. “Besides the fact that we are where we are — it’s hard to not feel so much of the s–t and struggle that’s going on,” she said. “In my home, I’m very lucky about having these two babies and my husband. They make it all better. It’s changed my life.”

Wiig was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009.