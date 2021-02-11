Surprise! Kristen Wiig Confirms She's Married to Avi Rothman

“So freakin’ excited!” Kristen Wiig revealed that she married longtime love Avi Rothman after they welcomed twins via surrogate in June 2020.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 47, opened up about how her family has been a support system throughout the coronavirus quarantine during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show — and gave a big clue that she had secretly tied the knot.

“Besides the fact that we are where we are — it’s hard to not feel so much of the s–t and struggle that’s going on,” Wiig said. “In my home, I’m very lucky about having these two babies and my husband. They make it all better. It’s changed my life.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that Wiig and Rothman, 48, were engaged after three years of dating. Nearly one year later, Us exclusively reported that the pair had become parents following Wiig’s special Mother’s Day appearance on SNL.

“This is the Mother’s Day show, and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms,” the Ghostbusters star said at the time. “Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So, I hope it’s OK, I would like to tell her I love her. … This year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”

Before ringing in the new year, the Wonder Woman 1984 actress gushed over how motherhood has given her a brand new perspective.

“It’s the best,” she told Entertainment Tonight in December. “I know everyone always says that, and everyone says, like, it changes how you look at the world and how you see love. Now it’s just, like, such a bigger thing, and all of that stuff is so true.”

Wiig added at the time, “Especially being in this business, you’re on your own a lot, and you make your own decisions. It can be very sort of, like, an isolated existence. Now that I have kids, it’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want this to be about me, I don’t wanna think about me anymore.”

Learning to balance her busy career with her new role as a mom has been a bit of a challenge so far, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now I’m not going to an actual set … but because of all this stuff, I’m not as present as I would like to be,” she said on The Howard Stern Show. “It’s really hard. I’m always convinced they’re going to, like, forget who I am if I’m gone for a day. I’ve looked at my children and been like, ‘I am your mother.’ I’m nervous about actually leaving and going to work when that happens because there’s something really nice about just being home with them all the time.”