Kristin Cavallari is showing off her new man’s bond with her kids.

Cavallari, 37, seemingly shared a snap of her boyfriend, Mark Estes, from behind as he walked side by side with one of her sons. She placed a white heart emoji over the pic posted via Instagram Story on Sunday, March 17.

The upload came days after Cavallari revealed Estes, 24, met her kids before the pair’s first official date. (Cavallari shares son Camden, 11, son Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.)

Cavallari gushed during the Tuesday, March 12, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast that her kids were “big fans” of Estes right off the bat. “I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me,” she said.

Cavallari and Estes sparked dating rumors last month when they were photographed together in Mexico, per a pic obtained by TMZ. She later confirmed the speculation by going public with her and Estes’ relationship via Instagram.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari wrote in February, alongside a snap of Estes, who reposted her pic via his Instagram Story and added two red heart emojis.

When Cavallari debuted her relationship with Estes, she received some criticism for their age difference — but a source exclusively told Us Weekly that her inner circle is supporting her. (Estes is 13 years Cavallari’s junior.)

“After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection, and they see how happy he makes her,” the insider said earlier this month of her pals, while a second source added that Cavallari “doesn’t care what people think when it comes to his age.”

During Tuesday’s podcast, Callavari said that “age is just a number,” noting, “It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age.”

Cavallari admitted that “the age thing was a hang-up” at first. “Now, I don’t give a f–k and I’m all in with this guy and I don’t care what anybody thinks,” she said.

Cavallari was previously married to Cutler, 40, for seven years before they split in 2020, finalizing their divorce two years later. Following her separation from the former NFL player, Cavallari dated comedian Jeff Dye in fall 2020 and was briefly linked to country singer Chase Rice in summer 2021.