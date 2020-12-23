Daddy’s girl! Kylie Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, adorably attended her dad Travis Scott’s Tuesday, December 22, toy drive.

“Big girl supporting her daddy at his Xmas food and toy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, captioned an Instagram Story photo of her toddler looking away from the camera while wearing a green jumpsuit and a face mask. The little one was surrounded by boxes.

The rapper, 28, shared details for the 2020 Cactus Jack Foundation Holiday Toy Drive on his own Instagram Story that same day.

“Pull up,” the announcement read. “Cactus Jack Foundation 2020 holiday toy drive today 12-3 p.m. at Sunnyside Park [in Houston, Texas]. First come, first serve! 100 percent drive up only, contactless event.”

In April, Jenner wrote via Instagram that she was “slowly but surely” accepting the fact that Stormi is a bigger fan of her father. “But whatever,” she captioned his Instagram birthday tribute at the time. “We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift.”

She and the Texas native welcomed their baby girl in February 2018, and Jenner thinks about giving Stormi a sibling “every day,” she told James Charles in October 2020.

“I want more so bad,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator explained in a YouTube video at the time. “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning. I don’t have a time [when] that will happen.”

The Life of Kylie alum added that Stormi is “smart beyond her years,” gushing, “I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time. … I read books, I follow Instagram [accounts], I’m trying to learn the best way to raise a kid. But I think every kid is different, so you have to do just whatever you think is better for your child.”

The makeup mogul and Scott have been doing an “amazing” job coparenting Stormi, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October of the on-again, off-again couple.