Pregnancy changed Kylie Jenner’s feelings about having security.

“I was young when I got pregnant, but I never had security until I got pregnant,” Jenner, 26, admitted to Jennifer Lawrence in an Interview Magazine profile published on Monday, November 27. “I have two security in rotation for them and they have been with me for five-plus years.”

Jenner and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018. Their son, Aire, joined their family in February 2022.

Initially, Lawrence, 33, worried if she was asking “too invasive of a question,” but was genuinely curious about how Jenner’s “kids react to security.”

Related: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Daughter Stormi's Photo Album Kylie Jenner initially adopted a “privacy please” policy when it came to sharing photos of her first daughter, Stormi Webster, with boyfriend Travis Scott. That’s why when the couple posted pics of the little girl, whom they welcomed on February 1, 2018, they were all the more special. The reality star didn’t publicly announce that […]

Jenner had no issue answering the question, explaining that Stormi, 5, is “very familiar” with her security detail, which is something the Kylie Cosmetics founder is “comfortable with.”

“She actually has a lot of love for them. I just tell my security to not make it so serious, so they have a good relationship,” Jenner said of her daughter. “I’m trying to figure it out too because I never had security growing up, so I don’t know what that’s like, but I try to make it as normal and friendly as possible.”

Lawrence admitted that she had a similar experience when it came to introducing security to her kid. (The actress and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed son Cy in February 2022.)

“I didn’t have that much security before I had a kid but, once I had one, with my intrusive thoughts and anxiety, I wanted us to have security around all the time,” Lawrence said, noting that initially, she wasn’t sure how to incorporate the security guard in her daily life.

“Before I hired them, in my mind I was like, I want them to be invisible,” Lawrence said. “I don’t want my kid to see you or know you. And then once they start working for you, it’s like, ‘Well, wait. This is a person in our life. He’s helping us.’”

When it comes to her businesses, Jenner holds the same philosophy and keeps the kids involved. Aire might be “too young to know what’s going on” just yet, but Jenner loves to keep Stormi in the loop.

“I like to always show her my name’s on the lipstick,” Jenner said. “I’m like, ‘This is Mommy’s lipstick. Your mom’s really cool.’”

Related: Kardashian-Jenner Family: A Guide to the Fathers of Their Kids The Kardashian-Jenners come from a big brood and have only added to their ranks over the years. Kourtney Kardashian was dating Scott Disick when she gave birth to their three children, but they eventually broke up in 2015. However, their post-split parenting dynamic paved the way for others in the family who found themselves raising kids alongside their exes. […]

Ahead of releasing her Khy clothing line, which was released earlier this month, she told Stormi, “Mommy makes clothes now.”

“I have my Khy collection coming out and I made her all mini-versions of all the pieces from our first drop,” she said. “I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I’m always doing special things for her.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day The Best Cyber Monday Deals View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Lawrence praised Jenner’s parenting overall.

“That’s so fun,” the actress gushed. “And what a great way to show her that you love what you do.”