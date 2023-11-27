Kylie Jenner said her older sister Khloé Kardashian is a “second mother” to her — and her daughter, Stormi.

“Which of your sisters is closest to Stormi?” Jennifer Lawrence asked Jenner, 26, in an Interview magazine profile published on Monday, November 27. The beauty mogul replied, “Khloé.” (Jenner shares Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 21 months, with ex Travis Scott.)

Jenner went on to describe Kardashian, 39, as “everyone’s second mother,” adding, “To see Stormi have that same relationship with Khloé, it warms my heart every time.”

Lawrence, who is a longtime friend of the family, told Jenner that she “cried” after learning that Jenner and Kardashian were pregnant at the same time. Kardashian welcomed daughter True, 5, in April 2018, two months after Stormi was born. (She shares True and son Tatum, 15 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.)

Being pregnant was an experience Jenner said she “really” enjoyed. “The second one took me out,” she added. “You either love it or you don’t.”

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Kardashian have bonded over their shared motherhood experiences, Kylie revealed that becoming a parent has also strengthened her relationship with sister Kendall Jenner.

“[Kendall] bonding with Stormi has brought us closer,” Kylie told Lawrence, 33. “We both have this strong presence and personality but that’s not a bad thing. … We’re so different between our style and our personality.”

Kendall, 28, has appeared in several snaps with her many nieces and nephews via social media over the years. Earlier this month, she was photographed looking at a Christmas tree with Aire during the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Thanksgiving gathering.

Kylie continued to gush about her little ones in her interview with Lawrence, who welcomed son Cy with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022. When Lawrence asked what Kylie tells her kids she does for work, the reality star revealed she says, “Mommy makes makeup.”

Stormi has seemingly inherited her mother’s passion for beauty products, as Kylie said her daughter was “playing with my makeup yesterday.” She continued: “[Stormi] loves putting on a red lip every once in a while. … Just around the house, obviously. And I like to always show her my name’s on the lipstick. I’m like, ‘This is Mommy’s lipstick. Your mom’s really cool.’”

Aire, however, is “too young to know what’s going on,” according to Kylie. “But I told Stormi that Mommy makes clothes now. I have my Khy collection coming out and I made her all mini-versions of all the pieces from our first drop. I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I’m always doing special things for her.”

As she raises her kids in the public eye, Kylie said she works hard to make Stormi and Aire’s childhoods “as normal and friendly as possible,” especially with the family’s security team. “I never had security until I got pregnant. I have two security in rotation for them and they have been with me for five-plus years,” she noted. “[Stormi’s] very familiar with them, which I feel comfortable with. She actually has a lot of love for them. I just tell my security to not make it so serious, so they have a good relationship.”