School bus blues. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott found themselves under fire after buying their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, a “big yellow bus” to ride.

The toddler has become “obsessed” with school buses, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, told her Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 24, alongside photos of the little one hugging a bus and walking between the seats. The rapper, 30, “surprised her,” Jenner wrote, revealing that he had bought Stormi her own bus.

“I have been laughing at this for a full 24 hours. The Jenners doing a middle class cosplay,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Rich people are literally so far from reality they bought a school bus for Stormi to sit on.”

A third Twitter user joked that Stormi will have to “unpack [the event] in therapy one day,” writing, “She [is] role play[ing] being a normal kid.”

The on-again, off-again couple welcomed their baby girl in February 2018. Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, August 21, that the former E! personality is pregnant with baby No. 2.

“She and Travis have been trying for many months … to get pregnant again,” a source exclusively told Us on Wednesday, August 25, calling the pair “beyond thrilled” to have a little one on the way. “Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall [Jenner] and wants that for Stormi.”

Kylie isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner mom to be shamed for extravagant purchases while raising their child in the spotlight. In July 2019, Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to defend buying her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, a mini Bentley.

“I’m able to digest what you have to say because of how you stated it,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, told Instagram haters at the time. “I hear you. I personally don’t believe that all we do is ‘spend money on worthless materialism.’ I’m not here to prove what I do or don’t do. But what I can say is that I’m able to look at myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I’m able to do that because I know I’m a good person and life is all about balance.”

The Revenge Body host noted that “yes,” she does spoil her 3-year-old, writing, “I want to spoil her with love as well with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love. We all work hard, and we are able spend our money in the way that we choose.”