Early bird! Kylie Jenner opened up about her 23-month-old daughter Stormi’s birth, saying the little one arrived sooner than planned.

“I thought I was gonna have her on the second, and she came early,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, said on her Monday, January 27, Instagram Story before deleting the video. “They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later. It was crazy. … I would love to share with you guys.”

The reality star kept her pregnancy a secret, announcing her and Travis Scott’s daughter’s arrival three days after Stormi’s February 2018 birth. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the E! personality wrote on Instagram at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

The makeup mogul went on to write, “My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”

She and Scott, 27, called it quits in October and have been coparenting Stormi ever since. The former couple celebrated their toddler’s 2nd birthday earlier this week with a Disney World trip. On Sunday, January 26, they both attended a party honoring the Kyle Cosmetics creator’s Stormi Collection, launching Sunday, February 1. The bash featured floral arches, fairy dust craft stations and butterfly-shaped snacks.

“Each day is a blessing with you,” Jenner captioned an Instagram slideshow of party pictures the following day. “Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics.”