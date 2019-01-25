She’s on the move! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, took a few shaky steps with the help of her mom in the makeup mogul’s Thursday, January 24, Instagram Story.

Jenner, 21, posted a steady stream of videos promoting the Kylie Cosmetics’ Valentine’s Day collection, showing off her 11-month-old in the middle. “Sorry guys, we had a little intermission,” the reality star said in the video. “My baby woke up, so I was getting her ready for the day.” The little one looked too cute in sneakers, plaid pants and a black tee.

Stormi held her mom’s hand, waving at someone in the distance before unsteadily moving toward them. “We’re learning how to walk, huh?” Jenner asked as her baby girl fell into her legs.

Fans have already had a glimpse of the little one’s latest milestone. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star celebrated her daughter’s first birthday in advance last week, she shared a sweet shot of Stormi’s sandy footprints on the beach. Jenner’s baby girl was barely in the shot, wearing a white dress and holding her mom’s finger.

In September 2018, Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, said that their daughter was “about to be walking soon, posting a pic of Stormi standing, both of her hands in his.

The couple welcomed their little one last February. When Jenner admitted she had “something really exciting” to reveal earlier this month, a fan asked if she was expecting again. However, she denied the second pregnancy rumor. “Nooo lol,” the reality star tweeted at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!