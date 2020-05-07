Time to add another baby to their brood? Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec told Us Weekly exclusively about their future family plans.

“I would love to have more kids,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, gushed to Us on Wednesday, may 6, while promoting Celebrity Watch Party.

Her husband, 57, chimed in, “No, no, no. We can’t even get a dog. Are you kidding? We actually thought about getting a puppy in all this [but] … all the shelters are empty.”

For now, the couple are focused on raising their 2-year-old twins, daughter Haven and son Hudson. While quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, their little ones have already taken up tap dancing.

“I bought these little tap shoes just for fun, but [Haven] loved it,” Johnson gushed to Us on Wednesday. “She really enjoyed it, but then Hudson wanted to put them on too. So we go downstairs and we try.I try and entertain them and do some little dancing with them and stuff.”

The dancer added, “They love music. They love movement.”

In December 2019, she told Us exclusively about her children following in her dancing footsteps, explaining, “They love to dance. … They’ll do an arabesque. [Haven will] go up to a ballet barre and stick her leg behind.”

Johnson admitted that while she “thinks” her toddlers will grow up to be dancers, her plan is to “keep them busy and do everything to see what they like.”

She and the Canadian businessman welcomed Haven and Hudson in April 2018, two years after tying the knot in Beverly Hills. (Herjavec also shares son Brandon and daughters Caprice and Skye with his ex-wife, Diane Please.)

In Fox’s Celebrity Watch Party, the couple are tuning into popular TV shows and news events while fans watch. Johnson explained to Us on Wednesday: “You’re basically in our homes seeing how we react to different things that everyone has seen. Robert, he laughs, he cries, he’s very fun to watch TV with. So you’ll see some good reactions from him.”

The investor went on to tell Us, “What’s amazing is there’s no crew, there are no production people. The cameras are set up, but we turn them on. We mic ourselves, we set up the lighting.”

Celebrity Watch Party premieres on Fox Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi