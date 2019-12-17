Exclusive

Kym Johnson Reveals Her Twins Haven and Hudson, 19 Months, Already ‘Love to Dance’

Following in her footsteps! Kym Johnson’s twins, daughter Haven and son Hudson, are only 19 months old, but the little ones already have their mom’s rhythm.

“They love to dance,” the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, December 16, at the American Ballet Theatre’s Annual Holiday Benefit. “They love music. … They’ll do an arabesque. She’ll go up to a ballet barre and stick her leg behind. ”

While the actress “thinks” her toddlers will be interested in dancing as they grow up, she wants to “keep them busy and do everything to see what they like.”

Johnson and husband Robert Herjavec welcomed their little ones in April 2018, and the twins are reaching milestones at different times. “My little girl she’s talking and singing … a lot more than my little boy, but I think that’s normal,” the Australian dancer explained to Us. “I’ve heard with twins that one will sort of do the talking for the other one, but I think it’s a boy thing too. He’s talking but she definitely is more of a chatterbox.”

Besides “interacting with each other” and “running all over the place,” Haven and Hudson love spending time with Herjavec, 57. “He’s incredible and so hands-on with them,” Johnson told Us of the businessman. “We both get up and dance with the kids. He loves it. He’s really great.”

In September 2018, the couple, who wed in 2016, opened up about the most shocking part of parenthood. “When you first have kids, you buy all these diapers and you’re like, ‘We’ll never go through that many,’” the investor told Us exclusively at the time. “And then two days later, you’re like, ‘We don’t have enough. We need more.’”

Johnson chimed in, saying she actually likes going to the store for diaper runs. “Honestly, my night out was driving to Target late one night for something,” she explained. “It was kind of exciting.”

