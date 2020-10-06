Baring her breakout! Lala Kent spoke candidly about her pregnancy symptoms on Monday, October 5.

“I’m not sure why I’m posting this,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, captioned an Instagram Story selfie. “Since getting pregnant, A LOT of things are changing including my skin deciding to have a meltdown at the age of 30. F–K YOU HORMONES (Seth Rogen voice).”

The reality star concluded, “Usually I would be really insecure about something like this, waiting until it cleared up for me to leave the house or using my awesome editing apps to fake y’all out. Today I just want to show real life. Here it is. Ain’t she sexy.”

The Utah native announced during a September “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode that she and fiancé Randall Emmett have a little one on the way.

“I had the best [birthday] gift given to me, my body also helped out too,” Kent said at the time. “I am pregnant!”

Later that same month, she and the producer, 49, revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a pink parachute.

Kent was surprised, she exclusively told Us Weekly following the reveal. “I just assumed I’m having a boy,” she explained. “It was a bit of an adjustment. And then I saw my mom, and I just bawled because I get to have that. I get a little mini Lala.”

The Florida native, who is already the father of daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, chimed in, “I feel like I’m really good with girls. And I’m old. I feel like if we had a boy, he would be like Tarzan off the walls.”

He and Kent got engaged in September 2018, and the Give Them Lala Beauty creator has a great bond with her future stepkids. “I let them know, ‘I am not here to tell you what to do. I’m just here to love you and be cool,’” she joked with Us in September.