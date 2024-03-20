Your account
Celebrity Moms

Lala Kent Was ‘Bummed’ to Learn About Stassi Schroeder’s 2nd Pregnancy on Social Media

By
Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder. Charles Sykes/Bravo ; Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent admitted she was “a little bummed” to find out about former costar Stassi Schroeder’s second pregnancy on social media, but the situation brought them closer as friends.

While reflecting on Schroeder, 35, being in a “really happy place” during a Monday, March 18, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent, 33, recounted how the ladies became “closer.”

“We had a dinner after a birthday party — I think it was [my daughter] Ocean’s — and she had announced her pregnancy,” Kent said. “Then, she was like, ‘I’m sorry that I didn’t tell you.’ And I said, ‘I was a little hurt that I found out through social media.’ Like, if you notice on her photo, all I wrote was, ‘Congrats.’”

Schroeder, who also shares daughter Hartford, 3, with husband Beau Clark, announced she was expecting baby No. 2 in March 2023. She welcomed her son, Messer, in September of that year.

Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

“I’m a little bummed,” Kent said, recalling her disappointment about how she learned of Schroeder’s pregnancy. “At the same time, it has nothing to do with you because this is your child and your announcement and you should be able to tell whoever you want.”

Kent acknowledged that there’s usually “a reason” not to tell someone pregnancy news, and if the situation was reversed, she wouldn’t have appreciated being put “on the spot.”

“Because she brought it up, I was like, ‘Is this a me thing?’ It has nothing to do with you. Just put that out there — this is me feeling hurt. But it’s OK,” Kent continued about connecting with Schroeder over the potentially awkward encounter. “After that dinner at the Ivy on Robertson, we have just been thick as it gets.”

Kent is currently pregnant with baby No. 2, and she also shares daughter Ocean, 3, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. After her split from Emmett, 52, Kent conceived her second child using intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor.

During a March 12 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kent explained to Lisa Vanderpump why she decided to go down a path that’s “not the norm.”

“Because I don’t want a baby daddy. It’s not happening. There’s no changing my mind,” Kent said. She got emotional while expanding more during a confessional, explaining, “I want an absolute. With this baby, no matter what, this is my baby. No one can ever come in and take it from me.”

