Lala Kent isn’t in a rush to announce the name of her second baby — but what does Beyoncé have to do with it?

During a prerecorded episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent, 34, explained why she didn’t want to reveal what name she chose. She cited the day the episode was going to come out as a major factor in her decision.

“Today is Beyoncé’s birthday. September 4th is her day,” Kent said on the episode, which was released on Wednesday, September 4. “We can’t announce today.”

Kent’s cohosts Jessica Walter and Easton Burningham asked why she pressed pause on her plans, to which she replied, “No one’s gonna give a s–t. It’s Beyoncé birthday!”

The Vanderpump Rules star, who already shares daughter Ocean, 3, with ex Randall Emmett, wanted her second baby to have her time to shine. “I’m gonna wait. Baby S gets her moment,” Kent added while referring to the initial of her second daughter’s name.

One day before the podcast was released, Kent gave birth to her second baby. “Welcome into the world, my love,” she wrote via Instagram Story along with audio of adults gushing over her newborn.

Kent has documented the highlights from her pregnancy journey after deciding to expand her family solo. Earlier this year, Kent confirmed she was expecting a baby through intrauterine insemination (IUI). She previously hinted that she wouldn’t have more kids with a partner after her high-profile split from Emmett, 53, resulted in ongoing custody negotiations over Ocean.

“I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” Kent said about considering a sperm donor during a “Scheananigans” podcast episode in November 2022. “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s–t that has happened in my life.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers subsequently saw Kent’s search for the perfect donor.

“This is a monumental moment in my life. We are picking my future child, who is going to be a part of my life until I die. I want to take this science jargon out of it a little bit,” she said on an April episode. “I am trying to figure out little ways where I can look at this baby and go, ‘You were brought here out of so much love.’ It may look different but love is love.”

That same month, Kent shared what she did and didn’t want to know about her sperm donor.

“I would say that looks were the lowest on the totem pole. In the sense that I wasn’t walking in being like, ‘I want a supermodel of a man.’ I really wanted humor and I didn’t want to see adult photos. That made it too personal for me,” she explained on her podcast. “The child[hood] photos were great.”

Kent noted that while “genetics are fickle,” that was still a factor she was concerned about, adding, “Two kids could come from the exact same mom and dad and look totally different. I wanted to eliminate as much hardship as possible. The world is hard enough and I didn’t want to make it harder. I looked at physical appearance in the sense that I wanted this baby to resemble the family.”