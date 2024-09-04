Lala Kent is building her own personal girl gang as she gave birth to her second daughter on Tuesday, September 3.

“Welcome into the world, my love,” Kent wrote via Instagram Story along with audio of adults gushing over her newborn baby.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, announced her pregnancy in March, writing via Instagram, “I’m expanding my pod.”

One month earlier, Kent spoke candidly about her decision to use intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor for her second child. (She welcomed daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in March 2021, but the pair split that October.)

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” she told Cosmopolitan in January. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

Kent revealed at the time that she hoped to encourage other women in similar situations by sharing her own circumstances.

“I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant,” she continued. “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”

During a March episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent divulged that “looks were probably the lowest [priority] on the totem pole for me” when it came to her sperm donor, adding, “And I hate to say it, but I also didn’t need them to be extremely smart because I’m not.”

She also opened up about getting pregnant so quickly in her journey. “I just could not fathom that I was having a second baby on try one,” she recalled. “I thought I had a little bit more time to sink into like [becoming a mom again]. I really did. And even my fertility doctor was like, ‘I feel like this was just more of, like, a meet and greet.’ It’s like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you. Here you go. Bye!’ It was so fast.”

Later in the month, Kent revealed that she had “a lot of sperm left over” from her donor, “so we can always go for round three,” hinting at her plans to have another child in the future.

In April, Kent announced that she was expecting another daughter. “With this baby, I was feeling all sorts of energy,” she said during an Amazon Live. “I felt like boy energy would’ve been nice to have in the house. But I love girl time. … We’re a house full of girls right now.”

She then gushed: “This is my second child. I’m doing it on my own. I’m so freaking excited to expand my family.”