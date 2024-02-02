Landon Barker loves his baby brother — but he’s a little concerned about his fragility.

Landon, 20, revealed on Thursday, February 1, that he still hasn’t held Rocky, 3 months, who is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Landon’s dad, Travis Barker. “OK, let me get down deep into it,” Landon told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear.”

Landon went on to say that he thinks he’ll be ready to hold Rocky by the time he celebrates his first birthday. “They are just so fragile, you know what I’m saying?” he added before gushing about his little brother. “I love him, he’s the most adorable baby ever.”

Kardashian, 44, and Travis, 48, welcomed Rocky in November 2023 after detailing their difficult fertility journey. During an episode of The Kardashians last year, Kardashian revealed that she and her husband conceived Rocky after giving up on IVF. “We just got pregnant naturally,” she explained. “It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

The reality star also shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, shares Landon and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 24, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Kardashian and Travis wed in 2022.

While Landon isn’t yet ready to hold Rocky, he was happy to share some of the little one’s latest milestones. “He talks a little bit,” Landon told ET on Thursday, adding that it’s been “amazing” having a new addition to the family. “I love Kourtney, obviously,” he continued. “Me and my dad are extremely close, so I’m happy for them.”

Shortly after Rocky’s arrival, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Travis and Kardashian’s kids were “so excited” to welcome their little brother to the family. “[They’re] taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can,” the source added, noting that the new parents had been “fairly isolated” since Rocky’s birth.

One month later, a second insider told Us that Kardashian and Travis were “couldn’t be more excited” to spend their first holiday season with their newborn. “Kourtney is going to make this Christmas extra special and already started celebrating the season with an Elf on the Shelf for everybody, including her baby boy,” the source said. “Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed.”