Oh, baby! Laura Benanti and her husband, Patrick Brown, have welcomed their second child together.

“Please welcome to the world Louisa Georgia Benanti-Brown. On July 9th at 2:43am we were blessed with the arrival of our second daughter,” the Younger alum, 42, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 9, sharing a snap of her two children. “Like many, the journey towards growing our family has had many challenges.”

Benanti — who gave birth to daughter Ella in February 2017 — noted that the married couple welcomed their new little one via gestational carrier.

“Our journey has also been marked by the privilege to pursue different paths to grow our family,” the Broadway vet gushed in her Saturday social media upload. “Specifically, our remarkable surrogate (an angel-on-earth) who carried our precious girl and delivered her into our arms; an other-worldly generosity of spirit, body, and kindness that can never be repaid. … Ella and Louisa 🌈 Rainbow babies. Rainbow sisters.”

The Supergirl alum wed Brown in November 2015 at Riverside Church in Harlem, New York. The pair eventually announced in August 2017 that they were expecting their first child after previously suffering a miscarriage.

“The day I found out I was pregnant was the happiest day of my life,” Benanti wrote in a March 2015 essay for The Huffington Post. “I had wanted to be a mom for a long time, and at 36 it was finally happening. … Why do we not talk about this more? After this happened to me, I spoke with women I felt relatively close to, who had experienced the same thing, and I had never even known. … My hope is that talking about it in an open forum can be healing in some small way. Sometimes it can be helpful to know that someone out there has felt the same pain as you, and that they are holding you in their heart.”

After welcoming their rainbow baby Ella, now 5, the actress continued to document her little one’s milestones via social media and coo over her motherhood journey.

“I have always wanted to be an artist. I have always wanted to be a Mother. My beautiful husband, Patrick, makes that possible,” the Tony Award winner wrote via Instagram in May. “Thank you, my love, for being the rock of our family. For managing our home, caring for our daughter, caring for our doggies, caring for my heart, and making sure I don’t make myself small, all while forging your own path in this world.”

She added at the time: “Thank you for making it possible for me to pursue my dreams, and for reminding me that in doing so I am showing our daughter that she can pursue hers, whatever they might be. There is not a moment of the day that I am not buoyed by my love for you.”

