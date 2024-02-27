Lifestyle blogger Laura Merritt Walker and husband David Walker honored their 3-year-old son’s life after his tragic death.

The couple took to Instagram Stories on Monday, February 26, to share a photo of their son, writing, “Callahan’s celebration of life service was so incredibly special. We were surrounded by family and friends from every chapter of our lives. The distance people traveled to help honor our precious baby boy has humbled us to our core.”

Merritt Walker also issued a thank you for the support she received after Callahan’s passing.

“Thank you for sharing your own hearts and pain with us,” she concluded. “You all have been with us on so many mountaintop moments, and we want to thank those of you that were/ are willing to show up for us in the most excruciatingly painful valley as well.”

Merritt Walker included photos of a program from the celebration of life event, according to E! News. There was also a eulogy from Merritt Walker and Walker titled “Reflections of CalBear’s Big Little Life.”

Earlier this month, the pair shared a joint statement announcing that Callahan died in a “tragic accident.” (Merritt Walker and Walker also share sons Beckham, 10, and Chamberlain, 7.)

“We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week,” they wrote via Instagram on February 12. “He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family. Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy.”

Merritt Walker and Walker said they took “comfort” knowing Callahan is being “held in the arms of Jesus.” They asked for prayers for their family during “this impossible time.”

The Frisco Texas Fire Department later confirmed to multiple outlets that they responded to a call from the Walker family regarding a drowning but declined to provide further details.

Before the celebration of life, Merritt Walker uploaded a link to a Spotify playlist that helped the family as they grieved Callahan.

“We wanted to share a playlist we have put together. It has been on repeat in our home. The truth of these songs is blessing us every day,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on February 18. “These are songs that we have loved in our family for years and each hold a special place to us. We hope they can bless you and meet you wherever you are at God is good. We are learning to praise Him in the valley and the mountaintop all the same.”