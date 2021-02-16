A baby-making marathon. Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. took “the wrong approach” to trying to conceive after their May 2020 miscarriage.

“In the beginning, we were just like, ‘Let’s just have sex every day.’ It started out so fun, and then every day seemed like a high fertility day,” the former Bachelor, 39, said in a Monday, February 15, YouTube video of his wife’s ovulation tracking. “It was, like, 18 days in a row. I was like, ‘This is impossible!’”

The Shades of Rose Designer, 39, joked that the Bachelorette alum needed to “get to work” but got burnt out.

“My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you need to calm down. Arie needs to recharge,’” the Virginia native said. “We were doing high fertility days every day and as soon as we got to peak fertility, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we have 12 hours. Let’s go!’ Arie was like, ‘No. I’m not on board for this. I’m worn out. This is just not fun anymore. Count me out.’”

Burnham was “pissed,” she recalled, explaining, “That month was a throwaway month, and I was depressed at the end of the month [when my pregnancy] test was negative. Not the right approach.”

Earlier this month, the Bachelor Nation members exclusively told Us Weekly that Burnham “stopped telling” Luyendyk Jr. the results of her ovulation tests. “That seemed to work better for us,” the pregnant star said.

The former reality stars, who share daughter Alessi, 21 months, went on to try essential oils. “I was like, ‘Oh, whatever, this might work. It might not, but I’m not going to put all my eggs in that basket,’” Burnham told Us. “So, I started using it and little did we know that month we got pregnant. And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this stuff is gold. It worked.’”

The couple announced in December 2020 that they are expecting twins, a boy and a girl. The reveal came four months after the former ABC personalities exclusively told Us that they were “trying” to conceive baby No. 2 after their previous pregnancy loss.

“This will be our second month,” Burnham explained in August 2020. “I was always afraid that it wouldn’t work. I think that’s kind of a valid fear if you’ve gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again. So that’s scary, but you can’t really think of all the scary things you just have to move on.”