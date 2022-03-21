Keeping her chin up! Lauren Bushnell Lane isn’t bothered by body-shaming comments nine months after welcoming son Dutton.

“I hate to say that I’m used to it, but I kind of am,” the Bachelor alum, 32, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting herLauren Lane x Sonoma Goods For Life collection at Kohl’s. “I feel like I developed a pretty thick skin … so it doesn’t really bother me a whole lot, but it definitely stings more when [comments are made about] my child. I’ve noticed that anyone can say anything about me, and it doesn’t really bother me too much.”

The Bachelor Nation celeb, who gave birth to her baby boy in June 2021, went on to say that she does have “bad days” when hateful comments make her feel “worse.”

The former reality star added, “For the most part, people are really positive and supportive. … I have noticed that I go into mama near mode whenever anything is said about my son, which honestly rarely happens, but social medias seems like it’s a little bit more of a positive place than it was six years ago.”

The Oregon native’s comments came two months after she clapped back at criticism of her “sickly” body via Instagram Stories.

“No matter what I do, I can’t gain weight,” the former flight attendant told her followers in January. “The only time in the last 10 years I’ve been able to is being pregnant or on oral contraceptives. Otherwise, it’s just how my body wants to be. I wish I had my pregnancy booty, but I don’t and apparently some people on the Internet don’t like that. I eat healthy (in fact, I usually out eat my husband, [Chris Lane], but these messages don’t wanna hear that haha).”

The former ABC personality told Us that she does miss her “little bump” and having Dutton “safe inside” her — but is “so glad he’s on this side of the earth.”

Bushnell praised the little one’s “bubbly, social little personality,” gushing, “It’s been so fun to watch him just to continue to grow as his own little person. He is very chatty, very talkative, very social. Anytime we go to the grocery store, he waves at everyone. We have not hit the crawling milestone yet, which I am trying to encourage. … Just tummy time, moving circles on his belly.”

Dutton is also “babbling … a lot” and “loves to sing with his dad,” 37. “We might just have another little artist on our hands one day,” the Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? alum told Us.

The couple, who wed in October 2019, have brought their musical baby boy along on Chris’ recent tour dates. In addition to the country singer’s busy schedule, Lauren has had her hands full designing her latest Kohl’s collection.

“I wanted things that are easy to wear,” she told Us of the Lauren Lane x Sonoma Goods For Life collection. “Especially as a mom, I don’t have a lot of time in the morning to get ready. I want one piece that I can throw on and feel beautiful, feminine and comfortable, more than anything. So every item I feel like real really embodies that.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

