Lauren Scruggs Goes to Emergency Room for Severe Pain After Egg Retrieval

On the mend. Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs took a trip to the emergency room amid their IVF journey.

“Well, this one right here gave me a scare last night,” the entertainment journalist, 39, captioned a Tuesday, March 16, Instagram photo of the Still Lolo author, 32, smiling at the hospital. “A trip to the ER for severe pain post egg retrieval but our doctor assured us this morning that everything will be OK. She’s STRONG and will be back on her feet in no time. This is where nurse Jason steps in with that 24/7 love and care.”

The Florida native also shared a photo of a stuffed animal in the social media upload, writing, “Oh and slide two is bunny. She requested he stay close at all times.”

Kennedy documented his wife’s egg retrieval via Instagram earlier this week. “She’s awake back home and cozy,” the University of Miami grad wrote on Friday, March 12. “Egg retrieval went really well. Love this girl so much.”

The couple revealed their IVF plans in a January Instagram post, opening up to Katherine Schwarzenegger about their decision that same month.

Scruggs didn’t understand other people’s “intense” reactions to struggling to conceive, she said at the time. “Something is lacking in your life — that might be too harsh — if you’re so freaked out,” she said. “We’ve always wanted [kids], but we feel like we have so much joy in our life as it is. We only know a baby will add more joy. The baby is not gonna fill a hole in our life, so I feel like we haven’t been super obsessive about it or anxious. We truly believe that God’s timing is so perfect. We’ve been really at peace about it but also being productive in the steps we have to do.”

The pair wed in December 2015 in Texas. Kennedy exclusively told Us Weekly four years later that they were “trying” to start a family.

“It’s not easy having a kid,” the E! personality told Us in October 2019. “We’ve been trying different things, but … we’re not freaking out about it. It’s not something that worries us. [We’re] not overwhelmed with it. When it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen. We’re kind of just taking it one day at a time. … It’s fun to try, though.”