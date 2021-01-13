Tips and tricks. Lea Michele is combatting her postpartum hair loss — and wants to help other new moms do the same.

“Last week, I shared a little on my postpartum hair loss,” the Glee alum, 34, captioned her Wednesday, January 13, Instagram Story. “I’m so grateful for all of the support and advice from moms and friends. It seems there are also a lot of other new moms asking for any tips to help resolve this, so I’m sharing what I’ve learned. I hope this helps!”

The actress went on to write, “I’ve always been a big believer in eating well and that looking and feeling your best starts with what you put into your body. So it’s no surprise that eating right can help with PPHL. Incorporating fruits, vegetables, healthy proteins. Some suggested foods include eggs (vitamin D), dark leafy greens (vitamin C and iron) [and] fish (omegas and magnesium).”

The New York native also advised her Instagram followers to “continue to take [their] prenatal vitamins … especially if [they’re] breast-feeding.” She promoted specific shampoos as well, saying that she’s “giving [Briogeo] a try first [because] the apple matcha smells so good.”

Michele added, “A lot of my mommy friends … also said to avoid using too much heat on your hair and tight ponytails. When looking for a good shampoo to help with PPHL, try to find something with biotin in it to help strengthen your hair.”

Since the main tip she received was “not to stress,” the Broadway star opened up about how difficult that has been for her since her son Ever’s August 2020 birth.

“It’s not fun and after everything our bodies went through for nine months (and after), it’s hard experiencing this, especially when we want to get back to feeling like ourselves again,” the Scream Queens alum concluded. “But in the end, it’s just temporary and our bodies are beautiful and amazing to do all that they do. … My biggest tip: throw the hair in the trash not the sink to avoid clogging the drains lol.”

While first sharing her hair loss earlier this month, the “Run to You” singer wrote via Instagram that she believes a “mom bob is right around the corner.” Michele shared a photo of a clump of hair in her hand before snapping a mirror selfie, which she captioned, “Enjoying this long hair while it lasts.”

The Emmy nominee has been documenting her and her husband Zandy Reich’s first few months with their baby boy via Instagram, from their beach trips to stroller walks. She wed the Pennsylvania native, 37, in March 2019​​​, and Us Weekly confirmed their pregnancy news the following year.