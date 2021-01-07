Mom mode. Lea Michele opened up about her postpartum journey and suffering hair loss after welcoming her son, Ever, five months ago.

“The postpartum hair loss is REAL,” Michele, 34, wrote alongside a photo of her hair falling out via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 6.

The Glee alum also shared a photo of her long locks as she prepares for a shorter ‘do following her hair issues.

“Enjoying this long hair while it lasts because the mom bob is right around the corner,” she captioned the mirror selfie.

The Scream Queens alum, who was pregnant at the same time as former costars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, posted a close-up photo of her and her little one wearing matching gray-and-white pajamas on Tuesday as well.

“New year … still matching,” she wrote alongside the mother-son snap.

In celebration of the holidays, Michele posted a rare family photo of her squad huddle next to their Christmas tree. “For the holidays this year we decided to forgo presents and instead chose to give back to a few organizations that help children — @stjude and @baby2baby❤️,” she wrote via Instagram last month. “Becoming a mother was the greatest blessing in the world yet this was an incredibly challenging year for so many people and every baby should be safe and cared for. Our love and prayers are with everyone this holiday season.❤”

Two months prior, Michele showed off her postpartum body on a hike nine weeks after giving birth. “Taking some time to move my body,” the Broadway star captioned an October 2020 photo of herself wearing bike shorts and a sports bra during her workout. “Feels so good!”

The “Love Is Alive” singer and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed their baby boy in August, four months after Us Weekly confirmed Michele’s pregnancy.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source told Us after the little one’s birth. “He’s been an easy baby so far.”

Michele confirmed her son’s arrival on Instagram the same month, sharing a photo of her and Reich holding Ever’s foot. “ForEver grateful for this true blessing💙,” she captioned the snap.

The couple tied the knot in Napa, California, in March 2019.