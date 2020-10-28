Out and about! Lea Michele showed off her postpartum body on a hike nine weeks after welcoming her son, Ever.

“Nine weeks postpartum — taking some time to move my body!” the Glee alum, 34, captioned a Tuesday, October 27, Instagram photo of herself wearing a black sports bra and matching shorts. “Feels so good!”

The actress gave birth to her and husband Zandy Reich’s baby boy in August. “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He’s been an easy baby so far.”

The announcement came four months after Us confirmed the “Run to You” singer’s pregnancy. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” an insider told Us in April.

The Broadway star and Reich, 37, tied the knot in March 2019 in California, nearly one year after their engagement. The pair started dating in 2017 after being longtime friends.

Glee stars Becca Tobin and Darren Criss attended the pair’s ceremony, while the Fox show’s cocreator Ryan Murphy officiated. “Ryan is like my family,” Michele told Brides in February 2019. “One of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that’s it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal, seals the deal.”

Four months after their nuptials, the Emmy nominee exclusively told Us about being married to her “best friend,” gushing, “[It’s] the greatest thing in the entire world. At this point in my life, I feel the most grounded — and happiest — I ever have.”

The New York native described her “incredible” relationship with the AYR creator in January, writing via Instagram: “Z you made all my dreams come true and I love you so much.”

While raising their baby boy, the Scream Queens alum has been giving glimpses of the little one via social media, from his foot to the top of his head.

“You are the sunshine of my life,” Michele captioned an Instagram photo with the infant earlier this month. “Me and my boy.”