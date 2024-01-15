Lenny Kravitz wants his speech at daughter Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s wedding to come “from the heart.”

“It just comes at the moment. I don’t rehearse those things,” Lenny, 59, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, January 14, at the Critics Choice Awards.

News of Zoë, 35, and Tatum’s engagement broke in October 2023. Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s romance in August 2021 after they met on the set of Zoë’s directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Their relationship “turned romantic fast” after working so intimately together.

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being outdoors.”

Prior to finding love with each other, Tatum, 43, was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019, and they share one daughter, Everly, 10. Zoë, for her part, was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.

Luckily, Tatum fits right in with the Kravitz family, and Lenny gushed over his future son-in-law in December 2023.

“I love him. He’s a great guy,” Lenny told E! News at the time, adding the brood gets “together whenever” their schedules allow. “He’s a great guy. We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication.”

Of course, Lenny is all about only daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

“She’s an amazing human being, and I’m so blessed that that’s the daughter that God gave me,” Lenny said, adding that he’s “extremely” proud of Zoë. “She challenges me, she makes me grow, she inspires me and is my best friend.”

It’s also been “incredible” to watch his daughter grow into an accomplished woman, and she reminds him of his late mother, Roxie Roker, an actress best known for her role as Helen Willis in The Jeffersons.

“I think about my mother a lot because I see so much of my mother in her,” Lenny said of the iconic actress, who died of breast cancer in 1995 at age 66. “It’s really touching. And of course, she’s got her mom and me in there too.”