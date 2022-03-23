Leona Lewis has a little one on the way! The singer announced on Wednesday, March 23, that she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Dennis Jauch.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer,” the X Factor alum, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of herself smiling in a black dress, her baby bump on display.

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Jordin Sparks commented on the social media upload, while Jauch, 33, called his wife a “hot mama.”

Jauch reposted the maternity shoot photo to his own Instagram account, writing, “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer ❤️ You’re one hot a** Mama @leonalewis.”

He and the “Bleeding Love” singer began dating in 2010, getting engaged eight years later. The duo tied the knot in July 2019 in Italy.

The pair’s nuptials were “full of love,” the England native told Hello! at the time, calling it “the most beautiful day” of her life.

“It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love,” the bride gushed. “There were a lot of tears.”

Lewis went on to post Instagram photos, writing, “I will cherish this day for a lifetime. Nine years ago this amazing man walked into my life and last weekend we said ‘I do’ surrounded by the people we love. From our family style dinner in the vineyards of Tuscany to our ceremony in the small chapel that sheltered us from the storm outside, to the all night singing and dance party, every moment was a gift of love. I’m so thankful … for the most special day of my life.”

On their second wedding anniversary in July 2021, the groom praised his “stunning wife” and called their marriage a “walk in the park” via Instagram.

Jauch concluded, “Thank you for being my ride or die through it all. It’s only the beginning of our beautiful journey together.”

He and the model have prepared for parenthood by being a doting aunt and uncle to their niece. Lewis shared sweet Instagram shots with the little one in November 2019.

“Happy birthday to this little bundle of Bliss,” she captioned the social media slideshow at the time. “U are a light in our lives and bring so much joy & laughter wherever u go. U remind us of all that’s good in the world. Uncle & Aunty love u beyond.”

