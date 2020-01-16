The next generation! Linda Perry wants her and her ex Sara Gilbert’s 4-year-old son, Rhodes, to get everything she “missed” growing up.

“You get to correct your past, in a sense,” the singer, 54, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 10th Anniversary Gala Benefiting CORE hosted by Sean Penn on Wednesday, January 15. “I get to be a great mom and maybe my parents weren’t that great. Now I get to learn from that and give my son what great is and what I feel like I missed in my life.”

The Massachusetts native elaborated on the “beautiful experience,” telling Us, “Every single bit of you that needs nurturing or didn’t have nurturing shows up and you’re giving it to this child. It’s very healing to your child and you. Like, I’m correcting my parents right now by being a really incredible parent. I’m a great mom.”

That isn’t the only way the “What’s Up?” singer has benefited from her little one. “My son really has helped me be patient and have more focus,” Perry told Us. “I’m more clear and my music has gone to another level. I’m making better choices. I feel more grown up in this world and am asking for more help and being way nicer and saying, ‘Yes,’ 98 percent of the time. That one act is changing my life.”

She and Gilbert, 44, welcomed Rhodes in 2015. The former Talk host also shares Levi, 15, and Sawyer, 12, with her ex Ali Adler.

The Roseanne alum filed to legally separate from Perry in December. “Things that end doesn’t mean they’re over or they’re bad,” the Grammy winner told Us and other reporters earlier this month. “It’s just you’re evolving into a different place and that’s kind of how I’m looking at it.”

Perry went on to say that she is hoping for an “easy” and “gentle” 2020 following her and Gilbert’s breakup.

