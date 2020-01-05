Speaking her truth. Linda Perry addressed her separation from her estranged wife, Sara Gilbert, for the first time since their split was announced in December.

The former 4 Non Blondes singer, 54, opened up about the Conners actress, 44, at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Hollywood on Saturday, January 4.

“I mean, it’s life, man,” Perry told Us Weekly and other reporters when asked about the separation. “Life is happening and you’re witnessing it. You know, this is a moment in life and people will get to witness it and I’m not … I’ve had incredible journey and I’m still on an incredible journey.”

She continued, “That doesn’t mean … things that end doesn’t mean they’re over or they’re bad. It’s just you’re evolving into a different place and that’s kind of how I’m looking at it.”

Perry went on to reveal that she is hoping for an “easy” and “gentle” year in 2020 after splitting from her ex.

“I just want to honestly … I would love to have a year of feeling like I’m worthy of something easy,” she explained on Saturday. “If the universe could just be gentle to me this year, I’d really appreciate it.”

Gilbert filed to legally separate from Perry on December 27 after five years of marriage. According to legal documents obtained by Us, she cited the reason as “irreconcilable differences” and listed their date of separation as August 13. Gilbert also requested joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son, Rhodes.

The Roseanne alum was spotted in Los Angeles without her wedding ring one day after filing the legal paperwork. She was pictured walking with Rhodes and her oldest son Levi, 15, who she shares with ex Ali Adler. Gilbert and Adler, 52, are also the parents of their 12-year-old daughter, Sawyer.

The former The Talk cohost and Perry first sparked romance rumors in 2011. The “Beautiful” producer proposed to Gilbert in a romantic musical picnic in April 2013 and the couple tied the knot nearly one year later in March 2014.

Perry told Us in November 2019 that she and Gilbert were not planning to have any more children.

“Sara can’t have any more kids,” the songwriter said at the time. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one.”

Gilbert was in a relationship with Adler from 2001 to 2011, while Perry dated Clementine Ford from 2009 to 2010.

With reporting by Carly Sloane.