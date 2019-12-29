Sara Gilbert Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Split From Linda Perry





Moving on. Sara Gilbert stepped out without her wedding ring on Saturday, December 28, one day after she filed for separation from her wife of five years, Linda Perry.

The Conners star, 44, donned a camouflage beanie, gray top and black pants as she prepared to get into a limousine with her children in Los Angeles.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Gilbert filed for separation from the 54-year-old singer on Friday, December 27. The actress cited the reason as “irreconcilable differences” and listed their date of separation as August 13. Gilbert requested joint and legal custody of their son Rhodes, 4. The former The Talk cohost is also the mother of son Levi, 15, and daughter Sawyer, 12, who she shares with ex Ali Adler.

Gilbert and Perry began dating in 2011 before the former 4 Non Blondes lead singer proposed in a romantic musical picnic in April 2013. The pair exchanged vows nearly one year later in March 2014.

The Roseanne alum announced in April that she was leaving as cohost of The Talk, where she has sat on the panel since 2010, to expand her work opportunities and to spend more time with her family.

Perry revealed to Us in November that she and Gilbert didn’t have plans for more children.

“Sara can’t have any more kids,” the musician said at the time. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one.”

However, Perry still planned to incorporate her passion for children into her life. “I love kids,” she told Us. “I’m always doing panels. I’m always trying to teach kids. My artist friends are always bringing their 13-year-olds to my studio, like, ‘OK! Do your thing!’ So it’s fun. There are always kids. There’s always somebody that needs you.”

As for the holidays, Perry said that she and Gilbert had differing opinions on how to celebrate. While the songwriter enjoyed being festive, Gilbert wasn’t as keen on traditions.

“Before me, Sara did nothing,” she shared. “There was no Valentine’s Day, there was no Halloween, there was no Christmas, there was jack s–t in that family before I showed up! I introduced the kids to Halloween, Christmas — it’s a Jewish family but I brought Christmas in. … I’m basically pushing my traditions.”