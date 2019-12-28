



Sara Gilbert filed to legally separate from wife Linda Perry after five years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Conners star, 44, submitted the paperwork on Friday, December 27. According to documents obtained by Us, she listed their date of separation as August 13 and cited the reason as “irreconcilable differences.” Gilbert requested joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son, Rhodes.

The couple began dating in 2011, announced their engagement in April 2013 and tied the knot in March 2014. They welcomed Rhodes in February 2015. Gilbert is also the mother of son Levi, 15, and daughter Sawyer, 12, with ex Ali Adler.

Perry, 54, opened up exclusively to Us in November about the pair’s family plans. “Sara can’t have any more kids,” she explained. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one.”

The singer noted that she was on the path toward mentoring children instead. “I love kids,” she said. “I’m always doing panels. I’m always trying to teach kids. My artist friends are always bringing their 13-year-olds to my studio, like, ‘OK! Do your thing!’ So it’s fun. There are always kids. There’s always somebody that needs you.”

Perry discussed her holiday traditions with Gilbert too. “Before me, Sara did nothing,” she revealed. “There was no Valentine’s Day, there was no Halloween, there was no Christmas, there was jack s–t in that family before I showed up! I introduced the kids to Halloween, Christmas — it’s a Jewish family but I brought Christmas in. … I’m basically pushing my traditions.”

The Roseanne alum exited The Talk in April due to a need for time with her family and her busy workload. Perry gushed about the actress’ career opportunities in June. “She’s such a talented artist,” she told Us. “She’s had a lot of incredible ideas that, for whatever reason, people weren’t jumping.”

The Grammy nominee continued: “She created her own way. … She’s got her own thing, and so she created it, so now she’s blossoming, she’s shining. I’m super happy for her because it took her a bit to get there, and now it’s happening, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Gilbert dated Adler, 52, from 2001 to 2011. Perry was in a relationship with Clementine Ford from 2009 to 2010.