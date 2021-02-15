Living and learning! Lindsay Arnold revealed what she wasn’t aware of prior to becoming a mother to daughter Sage and how she is using her baby diaper bag to help her prepare.

“One thing that I completely underestimated was how many diapers your baby is going to go through,” Arnold, 27, recently shared in Us Weekly’s What’s in My Diaper Bag? segment, while discussing her new fitness program. “I was caught off guard and not prepared. I will safely say that was one thing I was not prepared for was the amount of diapers that we need. So, the ones that I have at this stage are Huggies. I know that we tried a couple [different brands], she would blow out and the others. So, Huggies have been the best for us.”

Beyond diapers, one of the most important things that she holds within her bag is spare outfits for her little one. “You gotta have multiple outfit changes — and I was unprepared for that too,” she explained. “The first time she blew out, luckily I was at my mom’s house. We get there, we take her out of her car seat, [and a] complete blowout [happened] all over her back. I’m like, ‘I don’t have any other outfits.’ So, she had to go home just in a diaper, wrapped up in a blanket.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro is currently using a leather diaper bag from Azaria. She said that the “functional” backpack is more “practical” than using a diaper tote bag.

In addition to carrying Huggies within the bag, Arnold makes sure to keep the following items on hand: Niki’s Natural Baby Wipes, a pair of Barefoot Dreams socks, a FridaBaby snot sucker, Wellements Vitamin D Drops, a no-touch forehead Thermometer, Earth Mama’s Organic Diaper Balm, a Tommee Tippee pacifier and a Gathre changing mat. The Utah native also has many “mom essentials” in the backpack, including snacks and a hair scrunchie. She likes to have her Drunk Elephant Hydration Serum and Laneige Lip Therapy treatment because her skin and lips have become “super dry” during postpartum.

Arnold welcomed her first child with husband Sam Cusick in November 2020. Since giving birth to their daughter, the former So You Think You Can Dance contestant has frequently gushed about the little one on social media.

“Still can’t get over the fact that we made this little human,” Arnold captioned an Instagram pic of her and Sage pressing their noses on February 7. “It is truly a miracle what our bodies can do❤️ Watching this little one grow every day brings me more joy than I ever knew existed. Grateful to be her mama.”

Arnold has used her newly released Move with Linds fitness program to stay in shape post-birth. She gives the workout series, which she filmed during her pregnancy, “100 percent credit” for helping her to return to being active.

“I worked out throughout my entire pregnancy and I’m super grateful for that,” she shared with Us. “Now, I’m so happy that I can release the program, let other people enjoy, move with lens and see if it works for them.”

For more on what Arnold had to say about her diaper bag, check out Us Weekly’s exclusive video above!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi