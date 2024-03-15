Lindsay Lohan has learned a lot since giving birth to her and husband Bader Shammas’ son, Luai, in July 2023.

Lohan opened up about how becoming a mom has shifted her perspective on her acting career in March 2024.

“I want to do things that my son can see. But I also want to do things that inspire me,” she told E! News at the time. “It’s a learning process – I’m having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it.”

Lohan went on to explain how she’s grateful Luai is “young” so she can “bring him everywhere” with her, even to set.

“He is everywhere with me because I don’t want to leave him,” she shared with the outlet. “But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes.”

Keep scrolling to read more things Lohan has said about raising her son:

Who She Turned to for Advice

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’” Lohan recalled in a June 2023 interview with Allure ahead of Luai’s birth.

The Greatest Joy in the World

In August 2023, Lohan gave an update on her postpartum life.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

On Being a ‘Cool’ Mom

“I hope so,” Lohan told People at the Mean Girls premiere in January 2024 after being asked if she considered herself to be a “cool mom.”

Everything Has Changed

Since becoming a mom, it has made Lohan more conscious over what projects she chooses.

“It’s a learning process – I’m having a different go at it,” she told E! News in March 2024. “Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it.

Spending Quality Time Together

“Right now [Luai] just loves being outside and taking walks, so I just try to get him outside as much as I can because he loves looking around,” Lohan told People in a March 2024 interview.

Wanting More Kids

“Yes, of course! I do. Yes,” Lohan gushed on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna in March 2024. “I love having siblings. I feel so blessed to have other siblings to be able to hang with and talk to and relate with. I would love to have more. I want my son to have that same experience.”

Getting Emotional

Lohan shared that her son recently was watching The Parent Trap on TV and it made her super emotional.

“I started crying because I’m like, he doesn’t even know that’s Mommy yet,” she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in March 2024. “I was like, do I turn it off or do I just … he was kind of just staring. Because maybe, my voice is still similar to how it was then. So I was like, maybe he knows, like a little bit that it’s me because it sounds like me. But it was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it.”