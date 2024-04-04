Lionel Richie is loving the anticipation of becoming a grandfather again as he awaits the birth of daughter Sofia Richie’s first child.

“[Sofia’s] bumping along … right now we’re just waiting for the baby to arrive,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an article published on Wednesday, April 3.

Sofia, 25 and her husband, Elliot Grainge, announced in January that she is expecting their first baby.

Lionel’s oldest daughter, Nicole Richie, has two children with her husband, Joel Madden: daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14. The “All Night Long” singer joked that he has experience changing diapers.

“They’re going to accuse me of being too rough. No, it’s called, ‘I know how to handle the situation,'” Lionel, 74, said. “Pop-pop is ready, make no mistake.”

In January, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Oscar and Grammy winner was overjoyed about Sophia’s pregnancy.

“Lionel is absolutely thrilled for Sofia and Elliot. He was ecstatic when they told him and the family that they were expecting their first child,” the insider said.

“Sofia is Lionel’s youngest, and it was such a bittersweet moment for him, because he realizes his baby girl is all grown up and going to become a mom. He couldn’t hold back the tears.”

“It was such a joyous moment for him,” the source continued. “Lionel and Lucian [Grainge, Elliot’s dad], have been close for years, so they’re definitely celebrating this incredible time together. Lionel’s heart is so full with love for the both of them, and he knows they’re going to make amazing parents.”

After having two grandkids, Lionel confirmed that he does not want his new grandchild to call him grandfather.

“I’m Pop-Pop,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January. “We don’t get the ‘grandpa.’ Yeah, that’s a little deep. Pop-Pop is where Sofia going.”

A separate source told Us exclusively that Sofia and Grainge, 30, are “taking a babymoon trip this month together,” confirming that the model is due at the end of May or early June.

Sofia and her spouse have already set up their baby girl’s nursery in their new home, the source told Us. “The theme is pastel pinks and neutrals,” the source says, calling the room “very cozy.”

The expectant parents are “so excited and anxious to see her and for her to be here,” the insider added.

The couple will celebrate their first anniversary on April 22, and Grainge is looking forward to becoming a father for the first time.

“Elliot has been there for her and really supported her through this journey,” the insider shared. “He is really hands on, and always making sure she has what she needs, going on appointments with her and loves to drive her around.”