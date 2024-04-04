Sofia Richie Grainge is about to be in her girl mom era — but first, she’s going to celebrate nearing the end of her pregnancy by taking a vacation with husband Elliot Grainge.

Richie Grainge, 25, and Grainge, 30, are “taking a babymoon trip this month together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, confirming that the model is due at the end of May or early June.

The couple’s getaway comes after a “smooth pregnancy” for Richie Grainge, which lasted all the way until her last trimester, per the insider. Richie Grainge joked last month via her Instagram Story that she was ready to say “goodbye” to the final phase of her pregnancy journey, calling it a “mood.”

Ahead of the pair’s babymoon, Richie Grainge and her spouse have already set up their baby girl’s nursery in their new home, the source tells Us. “The theme is pastel pinks and neutrals,” the source says, calling the room “very cozy.”

The expectant parents, who tied the knot in April 2023, are “so excited and anxious to see her and for her to be here,” the insider adds.

While Richie Grainge has joked about being over the last few months of her pregnancy, the source tells Us that she’s had a real partner in Grainge every step of the way.

“Elliot has been there for her and really supported her through this journey,” the insider shares. “He is really hands on, and always making sure she has what she needs, going on appointments with her and loves to drive her around.”

Grainge and his wife are “very cute” as they prepare for parenthood and their extended family is equally as “excited” for them, the source explains.

Richie Grainge announced her pregnancy in January, telling Vogue that she “found out very, very early” when she was just about “four weeks pregnant.”

She recalled being in Milan for fashion week and feeling “terrible” during the 24-hour trip. Although she initially thought it was “jet lag” causing her discomfort, she later learned she was expecting.

Since she and Grainge had been “casually trying” to conceive since their European nuptials, the music executive “didn’t really flinch” when she told him she was taking another test.

The pair, however, were surprised when the test was positive as Richie Grainge had seen a lot of negative results in the months prior.

“We both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops,” she said about the magical moment. “But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”

Richie Grainge’s father, Lionel Richie, was also over the moon about the news, with a source exclusively telling Us in January that the singer is “thrilled” to be a grandpa again.

“Sofia is Lionel’s youngest, and it was such a bittersweet moment for him, because he realizes his baby girl is all grown up and going to become a mom,” the insider said. “He couldn’t hold back the tears. … Lionel’s heart is so full with love for the both of them, and he knows they’re going to make amazing parents.”

Richie, 74, is already the grandfather to eldest daughter Nicole Richie’s two children, Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, whom she shares with husband Joel Madden.

Lionel adopted Nicole, 42, with ex-wife Brenda Harvey when she was 9 years old. Lionel later welcomed son Miles Richie, now 29, with ex-wife Diane Alexander, with whom he also shares Richie Grainge.