Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Finley honored her with a heartfelt tribute on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom ever,” the 15-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 12, alongside a throwback photo of Presley with her and her twin sister, Harper. “Even though we can’t celebrate with you I’m still so grateful for all our memories.”

Presley, who died in January 2023 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, shared Finley and Harper, also 15, with ex Michael Lockwood.

Riley Keough, Presley’s eldest daughter, reposted Finley’s message via her own Instagram Story. Presley shared the 34-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six star with Danny Keough.

Following Presley’s death, Riley assumed legal responsibility for the sub-trusts associated with Finley and Harper upon agreeing to serve as the sole trustee of their mother’s estate. In September 2023, a source told Us Weekly that Riley and the twins were rekindling an old bond.

“The twins are spending a lot of time with Riley and Priscilla on the weekends,” the insider told Us. “They have always been close, but when Lisa Marie died the twins’ dad Michael took the twins full time because it was a big adjustment period for them.”

Riley, who welcomed daughter Tupelo Storm via surrogate with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, in 2022, assumed a “motherly role” amid her family’s tragedies. (Her brother, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020).

“Riley has been through it too so she’s helping [Harper and Finley],” the source added. “She recently got them tickets to Taylor Swift and has taken them shopping.”

Riley was the sole trustee of her late mother’s estate following her brother’s death, but her grandmother Priscilla Presley challenged the validity of the will in the weeks after Lisa Marie’s passing. An agreement was reached in May 2023.

“When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives. Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us,” Riley told Vanity Fair in an interview published three months later. “Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated.”

Riley insisted that she and Priscilla, 78, found “clarity” while sharing an update on where their relationship stands. “Things with Grandma will be happy,” she explained. “They’ve never not been happy.”

Priscilla, for her part, spoke to Entertainment Tonight in January on the first anniversary of her daughter’s death.

“Listen, I think about her all day, all night. I miss my daughter very, very much, and it was a shock to all of us,” Priscilla told ET at the time. “But mostly for a mother, you know, who, when they lose their child, a lot is lost of them too. As a parent, we grieve; we can’t believe it; we try to understand. You know, the thoughts of my daughter, I know she wasn’t that happy. I know that when her son died, that was really when she just didn’t want to be here.”