Family of five! Terra Jolé announced on Friday, March 27, that she gave birth to her and Joe Gnoffo’s third child.

“Over joyed we can share Magnolia August to the world,” Jolé captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

The couple announced in November 2019 that the Little Women: LA star, 39, is expecting baby No. 3. “Life is about to get even more chaotic and joyful in the Spring with our new blessing!” the pair told Us Weekly in a joint statement at the time. “So excited to finally be able to share this big news (and not have to hide the growing belly anymore!) and really enjoy this pregnancy. We are feeling all the emotions right now as our party of four becomes a party of five!”

In the reality star’s announcement photo, she debuted her bare baby bump with white cloth draped around her chest. The pregnant star cradled her budding belly against a twinkle light backdrop.

Two months later, Jolé updated her followers on her baby bump. “31 weeks and counting,” she captioned a January Instagram photo. “What will your name be? What will your personality be like? How will you change our lives forever? Can’t wait to discover every question. I’m grateful for every kick, every flutter, everything that you are sharing inside this growing body of mine.”

Jolé previously welcomed daughter Penelope, now 4, and son Grayson, now 3, in March 2015 and August 2016, respectively.

While the Dancing With the Stars season 23 alum has a busy schedule with such a big brood, she enjoys date nights with her husband, 44, when she can. “We love going to the golf range,” the Texas native told Us exclusively in December 2018.

The actress explained at the time: “I know that sounds so random. I didn’t even know about golfing prior to [Gnoffo]. But we’ve been doing it ever since. It’s a fun experience.”

The pair, who wed in 2015 in Illinois, are “planning a trip to Italy to renew” their vows, the Lifetime personality went on to tell Us. “It’s pretty exciting.”