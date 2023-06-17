Jessica Batten and her husband, Dr. Benjamin McGrath, welcomed their first child together on June 9.

Batten, 38, and McGrath, 36, confirmed nearly one week later on Saturday, June 17, that they were proud parents to a baby boy named Dax.

In the social media snaps, the happy couple snuggled the newborn before introducing him to his older siblings: Poppy, 7, and Ethan, 6. (McGrath shares his eldest children with a past partner.)

The Love Is Blind season 1 alum first took to social media in January to share her pregnancy news.

“New Year, Same Me, New Mom! 🤰✨,” Batten wrote via Instagram alongside photos from a maternity shoot. “Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023 🙏✨. We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June ♥️Ahh!!!”

McGrath gushed in the comments section of his wife’s post: “Ahhh!! 😂love you! You’re the cutest little 🤰.”

The Netflix personality confirmed her romance with McGrath in July 2020. “He actually contacted me on Instagram, and at the time, Instagram was such a tough place for me to go, so I had handed it off to a good girlfriend of mine,” Batten recalled to Refinery29 the following year.

She went on to say that her relationship with McGrath was “really amazing,” gushing that “the rest is history” after sparks flew between the twosome.

After more than one year of dating, McGrath and the wellness influencer got engaged in September 2021. They secretly tied the knot the following summer. “8.24.22 Mr. & Mrs. ✨,” Batten wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the big day.

Before welcoming her little one, the reality TV alum was candid about being stepmom to McGrath’s children and knew she wanted to continue expanding her blended family.

“We want to have more kids, for sure,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “I’ve got some eggs in the bank, so hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”

Fans met Batten on season 1 of Love Is Blind, which aired in February 2020. She got engaged to Mark Cuevas in the pods, but she walked away at the altar during the dramatic finale.

“After the show wrapped, I didn’t date for quite a while just because it was a very traumatic experience,” the Healthy Crunch spokesperson told Us in December 2021. “More than anything, I was just trying to duck and cover, and fly under the radar.”

Cuevas, 27, moved on with Aubrey Rainey, and the pair got engaged in November 2020. The couple went on to have two sons — Ace and Axton — who were born in 2021 and 2022, respectively. They wed in September 2022.

Cuevas had announced Rainey’s second pregnancy around the same time news broke of Batten’s engagement. “Every time I have any type of news, it’s like he’s out there in the media one-upping me,” the Netflix alum joked to Us in December 2021. “I don’t think he’s doing that on purpose, it just happens to be the case, [but] it’s kind of funny.”