Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, Casie, had a special Father’s Day celebration over the weekend.

“How I spent my Father’s Day,” Kelly, 34, captioned a Tuesday, June 18, TikTok video of himself playing with an array of dad-themed balloons. “My daughter surprised me with those balloons 🥺 🎈.”

Elsewhere in the social media “vlog,” Kelly (real name Colson Baker) made dinner for the father-daughter pair.

“I like to cook for [Casie],” Kelly wrote of his 14-year-old daughter. “I made organic chicken fried rice … [and] gluten-free, dairy-free brownie vibes.”

After Kelly and Casie’s family meal, the rapper noted that he “lit a candle” for his late father. “[I] tried to to hear his voice,” Kelly wrote.

He captioned his post, “Blessed,” with five praying-hand emojis.

Kelly welcomed his only child with now-ex Emma Cannon in 2009 and has often spoken about their close father-daughter bond.

“I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it’s this pure bounce, she’s so excited for life like she’s so young in her life,” the “Bloody Valentine” performer said on The Drew Barrymore Show in December 2021. “I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that.”

He continued at the time: “I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep [that pure innocence] forever because it’s worth living for to see that. Her voice is so sweet and it’s not tainted with what the world has to offer.”

Kelly has also credited parenthood with making him a better person, inspiring him to give Casie a familial relationship that he didn’t have growing up.

“As much as a f–k-up people say I am, I pray that I have the connection I didn’t have with my parents with my kid. When I’m with her, nothing else matters,” Kelly previously said during a July 2015 appearance on the “Life Lessons” YouTube series. “If it was a mistake, own up. It’s not gonna be a mistake when you see that beautiful little girl pop up and you see those breaths come.”

Kelly also has three stepchildren. His on-off partner, Megan Fox, shares sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. As of March, Fox, 38, and Kelly were living separately after pausing wedding plans.