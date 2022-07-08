World’s coolest dad! Machine Gun Kelly and daughter Casie just had an epic moment together — by jamming out to Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The Good Mourning actor, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 7, to share a video of himself and his 13-year-old rocking out to the 2003 track, “Crazy in Love.”

In the fun clip, the father-daughter duo can be seen rapping and dancing on a porch while onlookers hype up their performance.

“Parenting,” the Tickets to My Downfall singer, who shares Casie with ex Emma Cannon, captioned the post.

The karaoke bash comes less than a week after the musician went viral for sharing a video of himself smashing a champagne glass on his own head following his concert at Madison Square Garden on June 28.

In the snippet, Kelly makes a speech to his guests as fiancée Megan Fox stands behind him. The “Bad Things” artist say, “I don’t give a f–k, bro. I don’t give a s–t,” as he sports a bloody face.

The My Life In Pink star then posted updated shots of his injuries via Instagram the next day, showcasing a gashed eyebrow. The Texas native also shared a carousel of photos in which his face, hands and pink mesh shirt are stained with blood. “NYC you’re my bloody valentine,” he wrote in the caption at the time.

The “Emo Girl” singer went on to discuss the incident during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 29. “You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get people’s attention]?” he asked, “Yeah, well, I didn’t have a fork.”

After host Seth Meyers quipped, “You know, in medicine, they call that ‘asking for it,” Kelly replied, “Yeah, I had a serious case of that last night.”

When asked by Meyers, 48, how he was feeling earlier in the show, the Big Time Adolescence actor replied, “I feel like s—t.” The Saturday Night Live alum also joked about the Empire State Building lighting up pink for Kelly’s big MSG performance.

“[It] was pink last night in honor of your album. That’s a pretty big deal. They decided to do this before they heard you’re the kind of guy who smashes a glass against his own head,” the comedian teased.

Kelly’s concert also made headlines when he brought Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, on stage to sing “Die in California” shortly after news broke that the Blink-182 drummer was rushed to the hospital for pancreatitis.

The Meet the Barkers alum was released from intensive care last week with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 6, that “Travis is doing much better — well enough that he got to get out of the house for the 4th of July and spend time with the kids.”

The insider added, “They had a nice relaxing holiday at the beach.”

