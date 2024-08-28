Mae Whitman is officially a mom, naming her first baby after former Parenthood TV sibling Miles Heizer.

“Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles. From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted,” Whitman, 36, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 28, referring to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s recent baby news. “He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles @younggoth).”

Whitman and Heizer, 30, costarred as siblings Amber and Andrew “Drew” Holt on NBC’s Parenthood, which aired between 2010 and 2015. Beginning in the pilot, mom Sarah Braverman (Lauren Graham) moved back home to Berkeley, California, with her kids on the heels of her divorce.

Since Parenthood wrapped, Whitman, Heizer, and Graham, 57, remained close.

“This cast is my real family,” Whitman previously told Glamour in 2014, noting Heizer was her roommate. “He’s lived with me for two years. He’s pretty special. I’ll kill him before I let him leave. He’s the most talented musician and actor. I see him taking off — not to mention he’s crazy hot, which is gross ’cause he’s like my little brother. I envision wanting to live in a house next to him for my whole life and grow old down the street from him. I want our families to always be entwined.”

Graham and Heizer also both appeared in Whitman’s pregnancy announcement in May.

“Not to make a Parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to Amber’s onscreen pregnancy with son Zeek. “Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!”

In the snap, Heizer and Graham cradled Whitman’s baby bump.

The Good Girls actress further documented her pregnancy journey via social media, but never publicly revealed the identity of son Miles’ father.

“We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents,” Whitman added on Wednesday. “Thank you to @kaiserbente and @carynfields and everyone at @moxiebirth and @huntingtonhospital for guiding our little family through all the unexpected twists and turns safely and with love and grace and to everyone in our circle who has shown us such radical generosity and support.”

She concluded, “We love you! We’re so happy!”

Several of Whitman’s Hollywood friends and former costars celebrated her baby’s arrival in the Instagram comments, including The DUFF’s Robbie Amell, AnnaSophia Robb, Martina McBride and Good Girls star Christina Hendricks.

“Just perfect. So much love,” Hendricks, 49, replied.