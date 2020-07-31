Another one! Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico have a second little one on the way after their daughter Mila’s January 2019 birth.

“We are pregnant! 13 weeks and 2 days to be exact,” the Illinois native, 33, captioned her Thursday, July 30, Instagram reveal. “I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here. I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy, but unfortunately that has not been the case. I’ve been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good.”

Petta went on to write that she has been given “no explanation for the bleeding or any idea when it might stop,” noting that she and her husband, 36, were moving forward and feeling “cautiously optimistic.”

In the former reality star’s social media upload, she held her toddler while D’Amico brandished ultrasound photos with a smile.

The couple met and fell in love on season 5 of Married at First Sight in 2016. Two years years after their wedding ceremony, the Lifetime personalities announced that they were starting a family.

“We have always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together,” Petta wrote via Instagram in August 2018. “We are over the moon and can not wait to welcome our child into the world. We cant wait for this next journey in our lives to begin.”

Mila arrived in January 2019. While celebrating her 1st birthday the following year, the Michigan native exclusively told Us Weekly that the little one could “already walk and talk.”

D’Amico gushed to Us at the time: “Mila has changed our lives in so many amazing ways and we couldn’t imagine life without her. I don’t think either of us has ever loved someone so much. We love you our little Mila Rose we hope you stay this sweet forever!”