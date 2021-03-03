A major moment for Married at First Sight fans! Season 9 alums Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie welcomed their first child on Saturday, February 27.

“We are so blessed and excited to welcome our baby boy, Declan, into the world,” the couple told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 3. “We’re all healthy and doing well just happy to be home as a family of three.”

The North Carolina native announced in September 2020 that she and her husband had a little one on the way. “It’s true, we’re expanding our family!!” the then-pregnant star captioned their Instagram reveal. “What a blessing?! Thank you all for all of the well wishes and blessings on our family. Yay! [Our dog], Sandy, is going to be a big sister!”

The Maryland native added with a post of his own, “THE WAIT IS OVER.” He shared a photo of Sandy wearing a bib reading, “Promoted to big sister.”

Fellow MAFS alum Jamie Otis commented, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys!!!! I guess you talked Greg into it,” while Ashley Petta wrote that she was “so excited” for the couple.

The following month, the mom-to-be debuted her baby bump in a black dress. She and Okotie were all smiles during their little one’s “first beach trip” in North Carolina. “Much needed,” McNeill wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “I enjoyed spending time with the ppl I love, now back to reality.”

In February, the pair exclusively told Us the sex of their upcoming arrival. “I’m beyond excited to be having a little boy,” McNeill gushed to Us. “I can’t wait for Greg to have a little mini me.”

Her husband added at the time: “Can’t wait to participate in father-son activities and watch him grow up to be a fine gentleman … like his dad.”

The reality stars tied the knot in March 2019, and Okotie said in a June 2020 Couples Cam special that his wife’s baby fever was “still going strong.”

The pair planned to conceive their first child “by the end of the year,” they told In Touch that same month. “We would like to have two to three kids,” the Lifetime personalities explained.

McNeill and Okotie prepped for parenthood by babysitting his nephew, Titan. “Babies are, like, calm around me,” the dad-to-be said during a September 2020 Couples Cam episode. “Deonna called me a baby whisperer. Makes me really think about like, having one of my own, and I think I’ll be a great father. I think fatherhood would be pretty nice.”

He joked via Instagram the following month that they would “maybe” have eight children. “Crazy how your life can change when you trust and take a leap of faith,” Okotie wrote in October 2020. “Truly a blessing to be married to this woman.”