Mandy Moore Feels ‘Grateful’ After ‘Overwhelming’ Solo Parenting Experience

Quality bonding time! Mandy Moore got honest about her first time looking after her son, Gus, alone while husband Taylor Goldsmith is away for work.

“So lucky to be your mom, Goose. Even while teething and clearly in pain, this little man is just the best,” Moore, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 22. “Had my first solo parenting experience these past few days (hubby is on tour) and it can be overwhelming but I’m so grateful that I got to have him all to myself.”

The This Is Us actress posted an adorable snap of her 6-month-old son looking into the camera while reflecting on the parenting milestone.

Moore announced in September 2020 that she was expecting her first child with the Dawes singer, 36.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the New Hampshire native captioned an Instagram slideshow, including a photo of her husband cradling her baby bump.

The couple, who wed in November 2018 after three years of dating, announced their son’s arrival earlier this year.

“Gus is here,” the 47 Meters Down star wrote alongside a glimpse of her newborn’s blue onesie in February. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

One month later, Moore revealed that she was looking forward to having another child even though the delivery process was difficult the first time around.

“I’ve said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again,’” the Tangled star said during a March episode of the “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.”

Regardless of her scary labor experience, Moore couldn’t help but gush about her son’s birth.

“As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something,” she noted at the time. “It’s a hard feeling to describe, but I can look back now with such affection and fondness for myself and what that experience was because it brought me Gus. It brought me this child who is my whole world now.”

While she’s already planning for more babies in the future, Moore is cherishing every moment with her firstborn, describing how motherhood had already changed her in the best way possible.

“I’ve never felt this kind of love. It was like the world stopped again, and you’re not aware of anything else that’s going on. That’s why the tearing, all of it, it doesn’t exist,” she added. “It doesn’t matter. You just have your baby on you. And I couldn’t imagine anything else mattering.”

Since then, Moore has continued to show off her family on social media. “6 months with the with the happiest, sweetest guy and the most indescribable, unconditional love. We are the luckiest and love you so much, Gus!!” she captioned a special birthday tribute to her son on Friday, August 20.