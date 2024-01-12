Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Wahlberg can hardly believe their youngest child, daughter Grace, is 14 years old.

“I can’t believe how time flies🥰 happy b-day Gracie 🥳❤️🥰😘love you❤️🙏,” Mark, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 11, sharing a throwback snap of himself watching TV with baby Grace.

Rhea, 45, also celebrated her daughter’s special milestone.

“Happiest 14th (what?!) Birthday to our baby,” Rhea gushed via her own Instagram on Thursday. “We love you more than the 🌞the 🌙 and the 🌟⭐️ Keep shining like you do sweet girl 🎂💝🏇🏽.”

The action star and Rhea wed in 2009 before welcoming four children: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace.

“[My fame] is a nonissue for them. They only pull the ‘Dad’s famous’ card when they want to go to a concert or meet someone famous,” Mark exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2018 of his kids. “They see me as dad, and that’s all I want. They see it as more of a pain when we are being followed on the street, but they deal with it really well, and I’m proud of them.”

Mark and Rhea further noted that they are pleased to see their kids thriving with a “normal” upbringing.

“They see how hard their dad and I work and how busy we both are running the day-to-day life we lead,” Rhea explained to Us at the time. “Mark travels a lot, so with four kids, it’s a daily fight to keep everyone on track. The kids see both of us always working harder than anyone else they know. Instilling a strong work ethic is so important to us.”

While all four of Mark and Rhea’s kids were born in California, they have since relocated as a family to Nevada.

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” Mark said during an October 2022 appearance on The Talk. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

He continued at the time: “So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s a lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”