



Mixed feelings. Meghan King Edmonds explained why she felt “relief” after her 13-month-old son Hart’s brain damage diagnosis.

“I was in my car leaving my new house that we’re building, and [the doctor] started telling me, ‘He has damage to some white matter in his brain,’” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, told Page Six on Tuesday, July 23, of a phone call she received after visiting a pediatrician, two neurologists, an independent occupational therapist, an independent physical therapist and an alternative medicine doctor with her son. “It was a relief. It was vindication in a weird, twisted way. Vindication I didn’t want, but I knew that I would get.”

The Missouri native added, “I really wanted nothing more than to just be a crazy hypochondriac mother, but I knew I wasn’t. Because of that diagnosis, I got him into all these therapies.”

Earlier this month, the former Bravo personality opened up about her and her husband Jim Edmonds‘ reaction to their toddler’s “irreversible” diagnosis in a blog post.

“I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED,” the former reality star wrote at the time. “I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

Since this news, Meghan has shut down her business ventures to take care of her son, his twin brother, Hayes, and their older sister, Aspen, 2.

“My kids and my family are everything to me,” she told the New York Post column on Tuesday. “I’m just focusing on the things that matter.”

The University of Mississippi School of Business Administration grad has been documenting Hart’s health journey on Instagram, from chiropractor visits to hyperbaric oxygen chambers. She and the little one have plans to attend a three-week intensive therapy program in Napa Valley, California.

